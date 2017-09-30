BHU invites applications for V-C post

The incumbent Banaras Hindu University V-C will continue until a new one is appointed. (Express Photo by Anand Singh/File) The incumbent Banaras Hindu University V-C will continue until a new one is appointed. (Express Photo by Anand Singh/File)

With the incumbent head retiring in less than two months, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Friday sought applications for its vice-chancellor’s post within the next one month.

As first reported by The Indian Express on September 28, the HRD Ministry has set the ball rolling for appointing G C Tripathi’s successor. According to the BHU Act, the incumbent V-C will continue in the post until a new one is appointed. The ministry is keen to avoid such a situation and is aiming to identify a successor before Tripathi’s retirement on November 27.

Friday’s advertisement, uploaded on the university website, is part of the government’s effort to expedite the search for the new head. The advertisement states that the new V-C is expected to be “a visionary with proven leadership qualities, administrative capabilities and research credentials”. The applicant should not be more than 67 years old and should have an “outstanding academic record” and minimum of 10 years of experience as professor in a university.

Meanwhile, the HRD Ministry is learnt to have moved a file to constitute the search-cum-selection committee that will screen all applications and send a shortlist of three finalists for the top job to the government.

Tripathi has been under fire over his alleged mishandling of protests by women students over an incident of alleged sexual harassment on campus and several cases of alleged institutional bias against women.

