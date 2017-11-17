BHU comes up with app that blocks porn, plays bhajans

The app, which is under construction, will further include inspirational speeches by Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Rabindranath Tagore. The app, which is under construction, will further include inspirational speeches by Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Rabindranath Tagore.

TO HELP “change” those addicted to pornography and violent content, the BHU’s Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) has come up with an app designed to block access to porn sites.

The app, ‘Har Har Mahadev’ — designed by the department of neurology at IMS — will play devotional songs and inspirational speeches by personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela when one tries to open a porn site.

Dr Vijay Nath Mishra, a professor of neurology at IMS, said he took six months to develop the app. It blocks 3,800 sites with pornographic and violent content, available for download on cellphones and computers.

“When I decided to develop this app, I had my children and family in mind and my patients who come in with behavioural problems. Devotional songs praising God will play if anyone tries to open a porn site. Addiction to pornography cannot be treated but this is a humble attempt at changing one’s behaviour,” said Mishra, who belongs to the family of head priests at Varanasi’s Sankat Mochan Temple.

He added that downloading the app is a “voluntary” gesture. “As of now, the app contains Hindu devotional songs. Within a month, it will contain songs and prayers suited to the Muslim community, so that it could be comfortably used by members of all religions.”

The app, which is under construction, will further include inspirational speeches by Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Rabindranath Tagore and also attempt to block games such as Blue Whale, Mishra claimed. “We have named it ‘Har Har Mahadev’ because the name of Shiva will destroy all evil,” he added.

