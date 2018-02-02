Bhopal: Woman in labour denied stretcher, baby dies

A woman in labour was referred by a community health centre (CHC) in Ghodadongari to district hospital in Betul where she lost her baby allegedly because she was denied a stretcher and made to walk despite expressing her inability to do so Wednesday.

A two-member probe team was set up to ascertain the circumstances leading to the referral of Neelima Verma, 25, by the CHC, equipped to carry out normal delivery, and the alleged denial of the stretcher. Her family alleged the attendant insisted that she will have to walk arguing that all patients do so.

Civil surgeon Dr Ashok Baranga said that the attendant “erred” in making her walk. He said, “Even CHC was prima facie responsible for referring her when it had trained doctors to carry out normal delivery.” ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App