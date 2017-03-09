Bhopal: Under construction building collapse kills 1, injures 15

Under construction Central Academy for Police Training building collapses in Bhopal (Source: ANI) Under construction Central Academy for Police Training building collapses in Bhopal (Source: ANI)

One person was killed after an under construction building of Central Academy for Police Training (CAPT) collapsed in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, according to ANI reports. The collapse also injured 15 people and one among them is reported to be in a critical state. However, many are still feared to be trapped under the debris as the rescue operation is underway.

Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the critically injured and Rs 25,000 each for those who were injured in the CAPT building collapse.

More details awaited.