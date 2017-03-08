Bhopal-Ujjain train blast was carried out by ISIS, have proof: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal-Ujjain train blast: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says he has evidence of ISIS’ involvement. (File Photo) Bhopal-Ujjain train blast: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says he has evidence of ISIS’ involvement. (File Photo)

Confirming that the explosion in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train was a handiwork of ISIS operatives, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that after planting the pipe bomb they uploaded its photograph and sent it to Syria. “We have proof of the involvement of ISIS,” Chouhan said. The blast occurred in a general coach of the train between 9.30 am and 10 am on Tuesday, when it was on its way to Ujjain from Bhopal near Jabdi station.

The train was near Kalapipal when an explosion was heard in the general coach near Jabri station in Shajapur district. The IED, police said, was probably kept in a bag. Some passengers jumped from the running train and were injured. They were taken to the government hospital in Kalapipal and two were later referred to a hospital in Bhopal. The train proceeded towards Ujjain after the last two coaches were detached.

Eight pistols, 650 rounds of ammunition, 50 fired rounds, explosives materials, gold, cash, passports, SIM cards and a train timetable have been recovered from the Lucknow house where the suspected terrorist was found.

Later on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad was engaged with a suspected terrorist in Lucknow for over 12 hours, post which he was eliminated. The police suspect him to have links with the Islamic State and that he had a role to play in the Ujjain-Bhopal train explosion. The suspect killed has been identified as Mohammad Saifurullah alias Ali, and is a resident of Kanpur.

Speaking to reporters, Anti Terror Squad IG Assem Arun said the neutralised terrorist was a member of the ISIS Khorasan module and that the room was being checked for explosives.

Meanwhile, three people have been apprehended from Kanpur and nearby areas. Inspector General of the Uttar Pradesh ATS further said two more people are being tracked.

