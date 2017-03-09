Bhopal-Ujjain train blast: UP ATS arrests retired IAF corporal, youth

Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) commandos and local police stand guard outside a house where a suspected militant was said to be hiding in Thakurganj area in Lucknow. (Source: Reuters) Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) commandos and local police stand guard outside a house where a suspected militant was said to be hiding in Thakurganj area in Lucknow. (Source: Reuters)

A retired IAF corporal and a youth were arrested Thursday by the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad for their alleged links to members of a group held for an explosion Tuesday on the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train that left ten persons injured.

Police said 56-year-old Mohammad Gaus Khan, a resident of Anwarganj in Kanpur who took voluntary retirement from the IAF in 1993, was arrested in Lucknow while 24-year-old Mohammad Azhar, who is from Chakeri and runs a mobile phone shop, was held in in Kanpur. Police described Khan as the “motivator” of the group behind the train explosion. Azhar was said to have arranged weapons for the group.

The arrests take the total number of men taken into custody in the anti-terror sweep to nine. A tenth suspect, Saifullah, was shot dead by ATS personnel early Wednesday on the outskirts of Lucknow where he had holed up in a house for hours.

Investigators said Atif Muzaffar alias Al Kasim, who was arrested along with Danish Akhtar and Syed Mir in Pipariya in Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh within hours of the blast, had been working as a “recruiter” for the group. Atif used to visit institutions in different parts of the state to “identify liked-minded people” and would later introduce them to other members of the group, including Khan who would motivate them to join the group, investigators said.

Khan often visited the house in Haji Colony where Saifullah was gunned down. Investigators said Khan, in fact, rented a house for a short period in the same colony to help the group.

Explosion in 59320 Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train. (Source: ANI) Explosion in 59320 Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train. (Source: ANI)

Khan’s son Kadir Mohammad said: “My father was in the Air Force and had taken VRS a long time ago. Since then, he had been regularly changing his business. He started dealing in property recently. I last met my father two days ago in Lucknow. We went to our ancestral house in Rae Bareli district and from there, my father left for another place. If my father is involved in anti-national activities, then the police and court should take action against him. If he is innocent, then he should not be harassed.”

Kadir, his wife, children and mother Zahida Begum live in Jajmau in Kanpur. Kadir used to run a shoe shop in Lucknow.

The family of Azhar have left home. On Tuesday, when police attempted to arrest Azhar at the Rehmani Market in Kanpur, a crowd surrounded the policemen who were in plain clothes. While there was an argument, Azhar had managed to slip away. He was arrested Thursday.