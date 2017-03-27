Bhopal-Ujjain train blast: Telangana cop’s entry into terror module led to arrests

In January, Atif Muzaffar — suspected to have formed the recently busted Lucknow-Kanpur module of the Islamic State (IS) — came in contact with a handler named Ehsan over the internet. The handler, who claimed to be based in Syria, engaged in a discourse with Atif on Islamic religious teachings and the IS’s interpretation of the duties of Muslims.

Impressed, Atif roped in other members of the group and they discussed their plans on working for the IS. Atif had hoped that such engagements would land him in Syria. However, in less than two months, it became the group’s undoing and landed them in jail. The reason: Ehsan was an officer with Telangana Police.

Sources in the security establishment at the Centre said that were it not for the counter-intelligence mounted by Telangana Police, the group would not have been caught so swiftly after the Bhopal-Ujjain train blast on March 7. “Only some members, such as Atif, interacted with him. They discussed IS and religious stuff. But never discussed specific plans of terror activity,” an officer said. It was perhaps because of this that Telangana Police could not prevent the train blast.

