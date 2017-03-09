Latest news
Bhopal-Ujjain train blast probe: NIA team reaches Shujalpur

“After planting a timer bomb bag in the train, the terrorists clicked the pictures and sent photo to their handler in Syria through social media," said CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By: ANI | Shujalpur | Published:March 9, 2017 6:40 pm
Bhopal-Ujjain train blast, National Investigation Agency, Bhopal-Ujjain train blast NIA investigations, NIA investigation in Bhopal-Ujjain train blast, NIA news, India Security news, Latest news, India news, national news, Latest news, India news, National mews, latest news Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has confirmed that the ISIS was behind the blast. (Source: ANI)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has reached Shujalpur today to probe Tuesday’s Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday confirmed that the ISIS was behind the blast.

“After planting a timer bomb bag in the train, the terrorists clicked the pictures and sent photo to their handler in Syria through social media,” Chouhan told the media in Shujalpur.

Congratulating the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Madhya Pradesh Police and central forces for their coordination and work, the Chief Minister told ANI that the interrogation of the three suspects arrested is on.

“The police have arrested the three terrorists named mastermind Atif Muzaffar and Md Danish – both residents of Kanpur – and Syed Meer Hussain,” he said. At least nine people were injured after an explosion took place in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district on Tuesday.

