Bhopal-Ujjain train blast: NIA conducts raids in Kashmir, Hyderabad

Based on the interrogation of the three men arrested for the March 7 Bhopal-Ujjain train blast, the National Investigation Agency has conducted raids in Kashmir and Hyderabad to trace two men with whom they allegedly had contact. Atif Muzaffar, allegedly the key brain behind the group, and Syed Mir Husain, told interrogators that Atif had established contact with an “18-year-old Kashmiri” youth over a messaging service called Telegram. “Atif told me that now we are in direct contact with the Islamic State (IS). When I asked him how it happened, he told me that one 18-year Kashmiri boy who works for the IS contacted us through Telegram and informed that he was not doing jihad but secretly sharing video/news, intimidation messages etc related to the IS in India”, Husain purportedly told the officers.

An NIA source said teams had raided some places in Kashmir in an attempt to trace this person, but had so far not located him. The source refused to divulge the person’s name, but said the NIA had “vital leads” about him. NIA sources revealed that in February 2016, when Atif was exploring possibilities to cross into Pakistan, he had gone to Srinagar and stayed in Hotel Manora Palace near the Dal Lake. “He used a copy of his passport as ID proof for staying in the hotel. He stayed there for five days and visited Gulmarg, exploring possibilities to cross into Pakistan. It was during this visit that he met this 18-year-old Kashmiri youth who subsequently remained in touch with Atif over the messaging service Telegram,” the NIA source said.

The same person provided Atif the contact number for Abu Hashim, a suspected Syria-based IS handler, the NIA found out from Atif and Husain. “Abu Hashim told Atif he was a Pakistan national and had recently shifted to Iraq. He added that he worked for Abu Bakar Al Bagdadi and handled IS publicity through media in Mulk-E-Sham (Syria)”, Husain told his NIA interrogators. The NIA intercepted “chat-messages exchanged between Atif and Abu Hashim” in which the Hashim asked Atif to make videos related to bomb blasts, murders and loot to convince him that the group led by Atif had done “some work”, the source said.

Husain also told interrogators that Hashim asked Atif to send him the video of the oath of allegiance of the IS taken by them, saying it would be shown to “our brothers that our men are working in India also”.

The NIA is looking for another person believed to be a Hyderabad resident and who came in contact with Atif and Husain through Telegram. The NIA source said they found out that when Husain, Saifullah, Danish and Atif boarded the February 18 Pratapgarh Express from Lucknow to Bhopal, and reached Bhopal the next morning around noon, this man was waiting for them at the station. “They met him and discussed Jihad. Saifullah and he stayed in Hotel Richa in Bhopal, while Atif, Danish and Husain stayed in a nearby lodge. The next day, all five went to Lucknow via Jhansi. After staying with them in Lucknow for a night, the man received a call from his uncle who informed him about his father’s illness. He left them and went to Hyderabad,” the NIA source told The Indian Express.

