Bhopal-Ujjain train blast case: NIA team reaches Bhopal to look into the suspected terror attack

A team of federal probe agency NIA on Wednesday reached Bhopal to look into the train blast case in Madhya Pradesh, suspected to be a terror attack. The officials of National Investigation Agency (NIA) may visit the site of the blast near Jabri railway station under Shajapur district, about 60 kms from Bhopal, official sources said.

They said the NIA officials will interact with Madhya Pradesh police personnel and verify leads available with them to ascertain whether the explosion was a terror attack. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh had on Tuesday said that the initial investigation suggested the blast was a terror attack and investigation was underway to unravel the conspiracy behind the incident.

At least ten people were injured, three of them seriously, in the blast on Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train. Madhya Pradesh Inspector General (Intelligence) Makrand Deoskar had said the blast was carried out “by planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)”.