Bhopal Ujjain train blast: Alleged terror operative killed after 12-hour operation

Uttar Pradesh’s Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) gunned down an alleged terror operative on early Wednesday morning in an operation that lasted for around 12 hours in Haji Colony in Lucknow’s Kakori area.

Police has recovered eight country-made weapons including pistols, explosives and timers from the house. The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Saifurullah alias Ali, a resident of Kanpur.

The police said no civilians or security personnel were injured in the operation which ended successfully.

Acting on information provided by the Telangana police, a team arrested three persons, two from Kanpur and one from Etawah, and also raided a house in Haji colony on the suspicion of their alleged involvement in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast which occurred on Tuesday morning.

When the police team reached Haji Colony, the suspect refused to surrender and opened fire on the police when they tried to enter the house. The police claims to have fired tear gas shells. Later, when the suspect holed himself inside a room, police drilled a portion of the roof and threw chilli bombs to force the suspect out.

“On early Wednesday morning when we noticed no activity going on inside the room, at around 2.30 am a team of commandos tried to enter the room. The suspect opened fire on them and in reply commandos also fired in which the suspect Saifurullah died,”said an officer.

The police had earlier believed that two alleged terror suspects had been hiding in a house and refused to surrender. However after the operation, the police found that only one person was in the building.

The three arrested persons are Mohammad Faisal Khan, Mohammad Imran alias Bhai (Brothers from Kanpur) and Fakre Alam alias Rishu of Etawah. Police recovered a laptop, cellphones and found Islamic State videos and literature on the laptop.

