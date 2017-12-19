Bhopal: School students made to serve tea at govt programme; Minister says it was to make them learn ‘guest hospitality’ 

Madhya Pradesh: School students made to serve tea and snacks at State Govt’s ‘Balrang Samaroh’ in Bhopal. State Education Minister Vijay Shah was present (Source: ANI) Madhya Pradesh: School students made to serve tea and snacks at State Govt’s ‘Balrang Samaroh’ in Bhopal. State Education Minister Vijay Shah was present (Source: ANI)

In an incident that could earn brickbats for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government, students from a state-run school in Bhopal were made to serve tea and snacks at a programme where state education minister Vijay Shah was also present.

Justifying the incident, Shah said students were made to serve so that they could learn “guest hospitality”. “There is also an arrangement of staff to do that but students are being made to serve so that they can also learn guest hospitality,” Shah was quoted as saying by ANI.

Organised by the state government, ‘Balrang Samaroh’ brought together around 10 thousand children from 22 states in Bhopal.

Anju Bhadoria, Convener of Lok Shikshan Sanchalanalaya, subsequently played down the incident and said, “This has been a tradition here but I also thought it was wrong so I later stopped the students from serving.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd