Bhopal: NLIU students accuse seniors of ragging and sexual abuse, Proctoral Board starts probe

After two students of Bhopal’s National Law Institute University (NLIU) filed complaints with the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) anti-ragging helpline against their seniors, of indulging in ragging, sexual abuse and alcohol consumption on the campus, university Proctor Rajiv Khare said that the Proctoral Board has started the probe.

“I received complaints yesterday from the anti-ragging cell. The Proctoral Board has started the probe. We will take stringent and appropriate action against the accused. We have received three complaints so far,” NLIU’s Proctor told ANI.

Reportedly, out of the three, one of the complaints filed by a male student on July 20 accused that a female senior molested him repeatedly and sexually abused him in an inebriated state. Another student alleged that the seniors ragged freshers and even forced them to watch porn movies till 5am.

