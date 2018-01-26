Bhopal: Journalism student held for ‘blackmailing’ Congress MLA

The student allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from the Congress MLA. (Picture for representational purpose) The student allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from the Congress MLA. (Picture for representational purpose)

Bhopal police crime branch Wednesday evening arrested a 21-year-old journalism student for allegedly blackmailing Congress MLA Hemant Katare by threatening to release videos of their ‘intimate moments’. She also allegedly threatened to accuse him of raping her.

The Ater MLA approached police with a complaint that the final year student of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism had been harassing him for last few weeks. He admitted to knowing the student having met her at social events.

The student allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore from him to not report the matter to senior Congress leaders. In a video that went viral over the last two days, the student called Hemant a rapist and claimed that she would not let him “ruin the lives of more women”. In the video, the student claimed she was in love with the Congress MLA.

He did not respond to calls but in a video message circulated by the Congress he said the girl had been blackmailing him through an accomplice. DSP (Crime) C M Dwiwedi said the student was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. He said the police have launched a hunt for her accomplice.

