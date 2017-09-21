Bhopal jailbreak: Judicial probe report submitted

Bodies of SIMI terrorists who were killed in an encounter after they escaped from Central Jail, being handed over to their relatives and family members after post-mortem in Bhopal. (Source: PTI photo/File) Bodies of SIMI terrorists who were killed in an encounter after they escaped from Central Jail, being handed over to their relatives and family members after post-mortem in Bhopal. (Source: PTI photo/File)

Over 10 months after the Bhopal jailbreak and subsequent encounter of eight SIMI members, retired high court judge Justice S K Pandey submitted his probe report to the government.

The report was submitted on August 24. Eight SIMI activists were gunned down by the police on October 31, hours after they allegedly escaped from the central jail in Bhopal, after killing a jail warder. On November 3, the government ordered a judicial probe and appointed Justice Pandey as the panel head.

In the notification issued on November 7, the terms of reference included: the sequence of events leading to shootout; whether the encounter was justified; fixing responsibility of officials and employees responsible for jailbreak and recommendations to prevent jailbreak in future.

