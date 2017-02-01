Bhopal jail guards to get NSG training

Three months after SIMI activists allegedly escaped from Bhopal Central Jail, the jail administration has sent 21 guards for commando training at the NSG Centre in Manesar, Haryana. (PTI File Photo) Three months after SIMI activists allegedly escaped from Bhopal Central Jail, the jail administration has sent 21 guards for commando training at the NSG Centre in Manesar, Haryana. (PTI File Photo)

Three months after SIMI activists allegedly escaped from Bhopal Central Jail, exposing gaps in what was considered the most secure jail in Madhya Pradesh, the jail administration has sent 21 guards for commando training at the NSG Centre in Manesar, Haryana.

“The guards had already received basic training, but now they will undergo commando training for three months which is much more rigorous. We are the first state to send jail guards for NSG training,” Director General (Jail) Sanjay Chaudhary told The Indian Express.

More guards will be sent for NSG training later. The guards who volunteered were screened and subjected to psychological tests before being admitted for training. After the NSG training, the guards will wear camouflage gear, said the jail authorities.