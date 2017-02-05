Bhopal jail guards fail NSG training, return

Twenty-one jail guards from Bhopal Central Jail sent for National Security Guard (NSG) training could not clear the first round of screening at the training centre. Seven of them were sent back for not meeting the age criteria, while the rest were asked to go because they were not fit for the physically-demanding course. Further, the NSG facility at Manesar, Haryana, was full.

No other jail department in the country has sent its guards for NSG training, but authorities felt there was a need for fitter guards after eight SIMI activists escaped the Bhopal Central Jail on October 31 .

Admitting that all 21 guards have come back, ADG (jail) G R Meena said, “The training requires the participants to run 18 km, climb a 60-foot pole carrying 15-kg weight, climb down without stopping and then jump from a height of 25 feet, all within a time limit.’’

The jail administration has now decided to provide training by creating a facility near the jail premises and make the guards fit enough to be selected for the training at NSG. In the absence of such conditioning they would have suffered injuries, they were told at Manesar. In all 30 guards will now apply again in July.