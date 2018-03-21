Bhopal gas tragedy victims to get aid for kidney and liver transplant

Activists claim that many of the second and third generation children of the affected people were born with congenital defects. (File Photo) Activists claim that many of the second and third generation children of the affected people were born with congenital defects. (File Photo)

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that it would provide financial assistance to the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy and their children who are advised to undergo liver and kidney transplant in hospitals. “The Cabinet has decided that the government would provide financial assistance to the victims of Bhopal gas tragedy as well as their children for the transplant of liver and kidney in any hospital within or outside the state,” Public Relations Minister Narottam Mishra said.

“This assistance would be provided on the basis of an estimate that would be prepared by any hospital run by the state or the Union government,” Mishra said. While thousands of people died after inhaling the toxic gas leaked from the pesticide plant of the Union Carbide India Limited in the state capital on the intervening night of December 2 and December 3, 1984, more than five lakh people were affected in the world’s biggest industrial disaster. Activists claim that many of the second and third generation children of the affected people were born with congenital defects.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App