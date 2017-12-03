Bhopal gas tragedy survivors march to the site of accident, burn effigy

The effigy with the logos of Union Carbide, Dow Chemical and DuPont as its three heads. The effigy with the logos of Union Carbide, Dow Chemical and DuPont as its three heads.

Hundreds of survivors of Bhopal gas leak tragedy on Sunday alongwith their national and international supporters marched to the abandoned factory, where the disaster occurred. The march, which marked the 33rd anniversary of the Union Carbide disaster, aimed at demanding proper medical care, rehabilitation of the children being born with congenital malformations, employment and pension, punishment to the corporate criminals, adequate compensation and cleanup of contaminated ground water and soil.

The marchers also burnt an effigy with the logos of Union Carbide, Dow Chemical and DuPont as its three heads being supported on either side by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP had been under criticism for accepting donations for their election funds from Dow Chemical.

Also Read | Survivors hold a march on Bhopal Gas Tragedy anniversary

The rally, conducted by five organisations of survivors, sought justice for the victims, with the leaders charging the state and central governments with criminal neglect of victims and collusion with Union Carbide and its current owner Dow Chemical. The official apathy towards the victims, they alleged, was due to their bias against Muslims and lower caste Hindus who form the major chunk of those affected in the tragedy.

The leaders also claimed that the nexus between the government and corporate houses has grown stronger under the BJP, making it possible for corporations to donate to political parties anonymously and without any upper limit to the donations.

Over 3,000 people were killed and thousands other maimed due to the toxic gas that leaked from Union Carbide’s pesticide factory in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd