Bhopal gangrape: CM Shivraj Chouhan says deeply hurt, orders probe into alleged police negligence

A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan took cognizance of the Bhopal gangrape case and directed its trial in a fast-track court, he said on Saturday that he is deeply hurt by the incident and that a SIT has been formed to probe into the lapses in investigation, ANI reported. “I’m deeply hurt by it. Have formed SIT to investigate the case & to also probe the lapses in the investigation: MP CM on Bhopal gang-rape case,” said Chouhan as quoted by ANI.

On Friday, five police officials were suspended for their alleged negligence and the city Superintendent of Police (SP) was transferred over a delay in lodging a complaint regarding the case.

SHOs belonging to three police stations and two sub-inspectors were suspended after CM Chouhan called a meeting of police officials and senior bureaucrats.

The woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four men near railway tracks in Bhopal on Tuesday night when she was returning home after attending a coaching class, police said. Police arrested all the four accused and booked them under the relevant sections of the IPC.

The National Commission for Women(NCW) has also written to DGP Madhya Pradesh calling for strict and appropriate action against the culprits. The organisation has also asked the DGP to take action against respective officials at police stations who refused to file the complaint. It has further requested to apprise it about details of the case along with action taken by fax or email immediately.

The incident occurred around 10 PM on Tuesday in the vicinity of the Habibganj railway station when the four men abducted the woman while she was returning home after attending a coaching class in Maharana Pratap Nagar, a GRP officer said.

He said the accused allegedly took the woman under a culvert near the railway tracks and took turns to rape her before fleeing.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered at the GRP Police Station (Habibganj Railway Station) as the area where the crime occurred falls under their jurisdiction.

The accused are identified as Golu Bihari, Amar Chhantu, Rajesh, and Ramesh. “They have been booked under sections 376 D (gangrape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention),” the officer said, adding that further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia in a tweet said: “It took MP police 11 hours to file the case — absolutely shocking. Authorities must take strict and immediate action against perpetrators.” Congress party spokesperson K K Mishra compared the incident with 2012 Delhi gangrape. “When police behave in such a manner with their own colleagues, one can imagine what must be happening to the common man.”

