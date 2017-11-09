Bhopal gangrape: Show-cause notices to 2 doctors after medical examination report says act done with victim’s ‘consent’

Representational image Representational image

After the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government faced outrage over alleged negligence by police in Bhopal gangrape case, the state administration has now served show-cause notices to two women doctors over the medical examination report of the 19-year-old victim which said the sexual act was committed “with her consent and will”, officials said on Thursday.

The medical report prepared by the doctors of the Sultania Lady Hospital also termed the 19-year-old woman as an “accused” instead of “victim”.

The Bhopal divisional commissioner has served notices to them. According to police, the report, though containing the errors, confirmed that the woman was raped and injuries were found in her private parts, a PTI report said on Thursday.

However, Doctor Karan Peepre, Superintendent of Sultania Women Hospital said the erroneous report was work of a newcomer. “It was a mistake by a newcomer and now report has been rectified and issued again,” he said.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four men near railway tracks in the vicinity of the Habibganj railway station on October 31 night when she was returning home after attending a coaching class.

“The doctors had written in the examination report that physical relation was established ‘with her consent and will’. The report also mentioned the ‘victim’ as an ‘accused’ at one place,” Superintendent of Police, Bhopal Railway Division, Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said.

“When we sought clarification, the doctors concerned gave a (written) clarification that the word ‘with’ was inadvertently used instead of ‘without’. Actually, the doctors wanted to say that the intercourse was done ‘without her consent and will’. The other error terming the victim as an accused at one place was also rectified by the doctors in the clarification,” she said.

Meanwhile, Divisional commissioner of Bhopal Ajatshatru said that due to their mistake, the report could have been misconstrued. “It was a sensitive issue and doctors should have avoided such inadvertent mistakes. So, the entire meaning of the report was misconstrued. We have served show cause notices to two doctors – Dr Khushbhu Gajbhiye and Dr Sanyogita asking them to furnish their replies within three days,” he said.

Last week, the state police had suspended five policemen for their alleged negligence which led to delay in registering the offence. Two senior police officers– the Inspector General of Police, Bhopal range, and SP concerned of the Government Railway Police, were transferred.

The action came after media reports claimed it took the victim woman nearly 24 hours to get her complaint registered as officials of three police stations feuded over jurisdiction. A case was finally registered on November 1, almost 24 hours after the crime, at the Government Railway Police (GRP) station at the Habibganj railway station. Police have arrested all the four accused.

