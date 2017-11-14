Bhopal gangrape: Madhya Pradesh High Court seeks report on cops within 2 weeks

The spot near Habibganj Railway Station from where the college student was dragged by the accused. (Express Photo) The spot near Habibganj Railway Station from where the college student was dragged by the accused. (Express Photo)

Expressing displeasure over handling of Bhopal gangrape case, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday sought within two weeks a report on disciplinary proceedings initiated against police officials who did not file the FIR and made the victim run from one police station to another.

The 18-year-old civil services aspirant was on her way to Habibganj station on October 31 to catch a train home after attending coaching class, when she was allegedly raped near the tracks by four men who also took away her mobile, earrings and watch.

The victim and her parents had gone from one station to another before the FIR was registered late on November 1. While her father works with the Railway Protection Force, her mother is with the state police.

In the medical report, a resident doctor initially wrote that sex was consensual only to revise it later to say that it was “without her consent and will”.

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports, the high court had issued notices to the chief secretary and the DGP.

An action taken report was submitted before the division bench comprising Chief Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Vijay Shukla on Monday. Advocate General Purushendra Kaurav told the court that the investigation was likely to be completed and chargesheet filed in 15 days.

The bench directed the Sessions Judge, Bhopal, that as and when the chargesheet is filed, the matter should be entrusted to a court that can preferably take up proceedings on day-to-day basis. The AG said a status report with respect to disciplinary proceedings against police officials will be filed within two weeks. He also told the court that a report will also be filed against doctors responsible for writing the medical report in a cursory manner.

