Bhopal gangrape: Madhya Pradesh govt suspends two doctors

The victim was on her way to Habibganj railway station on October 31 to board a train to her home when she was allegedly raped near the railway (Representational Image) The victim was on her way to Habibganj railway station on October 31 to board a train to her home when she was allegedly raped near the railway (Representational Image)

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday suspended two doctors, including a postgraduate student who allegedly goofed up after examining the 18-year-old gang rape victim last week, and served a notice on an assistant professor seeking her explanation. The victim was on her way to Habibganj railway station on October 31 to board a train to her home, about 70 km from Bhopal, when she was allegedly raped near the railway tracks by four persons who also looted her phone, watch and earrings.

Two days ago, it came to light that the medical report submitted by Dr Khushbu Gajbhiye after examining the victim late on November 1 claimed that the sex was consensual. When the police contacted the doctor, she claimed that it was an oversight and instead of “without consent and will” she ended up writing “with consent and will”.

Gajbhiye and her senior, Dr Sanyogita, who was to supervise the report, were asked for a written explanation on Thursday. Bhopal divisional commissioner Ajatshatru Shrivastava said their explanation was not found to be satisfactory and they were placed under suspension. He said one assistant professor was also given a showcause notice.

The government action follows the Madhya Pradesh HC decision to take suo motu cognizance of newspaper reports about the gangrape and the alleged negligence in preparing the medical report. The chief secretary and the DGP were served notices by the high court on Friday. The matter will come up for hearing on Monday. The victim and her parents had to run from pillar to post for 11 hours to get the FIR registered as police officials quibbled over jurisdiction.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App