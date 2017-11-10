Bhopal gangrape: First medical report mentioned ‘consensual sex’, revised after doctor was questioned

The spot near Habibganj Railway Station from where the college student was dragged by the accused. (Express Photo) The spot near Habibganj Railway Station from where the college student was dragged by the accused. (Express Photo)

The medical report of the 18-year-old student who was gangraped on October 31 in Bhopal says the two main accused had “sexual intercourse with her consent and will”.

The supplementary report was later made in which gangrape was mentioned, but this was done after the police asked the Bhopal government hospital doctor to explain her conclusion about consensual sex.

The first report was signed by junior doctor Khushboo Gajbhiye at 11.30 pm on November 1. The handwritten report also said that the four accused robbed the girl’s gold earrings, cellphone and her wrist watch.

The authorities now claim that there were mistakes in the first report which were corrected on November 4.

The junior doctor reportedly said it was a “human error” and sent the supplementary report, mentioning gangrape.

In one place, the first report labelled the rape survivor as the “accused’’ when it should have been either complainant or victim.

Railway police SP Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said the doctor, in a mix-up, wrote with “consent and will”, instead of writing non-consensual. She said the doctor had sent her a clarification after the police questioned her.

Bhopal divisional commissioner Ajatshatru Shrivastava said notices have been served to Gajbhiye and senior resident doctor Sanyukta Saryam, who was to supervise the making of the report, asking them to reply within seven days. He said Saryam was expected to go through the report before it was handed over to the police. “She should have made corrections if she had seen the report. If she has not seen it, she has not done her duty,’’ said the divisional commissioner.

Five police officers had been suspended after an outcry in the media over the ordeal the victim and her parents — the father is with the railway protection force and the mother with the state police — had to go through on November 1 when the state was celebrating its foundation day.

The suspensions were followed by the transfer of then railway SP Anita Malviya, who was seen in a video joking with reporters who wanted her reaction over the delay. The FIR was eventually filed in the Government Railway Police Station. Malviya, who later claimed that she became a victim of a conspiracy, was replaced by Mishra.

The goof-up came to light the day Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the progress of efforts to check crimes against women.

Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh said the delay in registration of the FIR and the disgraceful medical report had exposed how insensitive the administration under Shivraj Singh Chouhan had become. He said the CM was used to making announcements after big incidents but he himself forgets them after some time.

