Bhopal gangrape case: Local court awards life imprisonment to the four accused

More than a month after the brutal gangrape of a 19-year-old-girl in Habibganj railway station in Bhopal, the local court awarded life imprisonment to all four accused in the case, reported PTI. The survivor, who was returning from a coaching class on that fateful night, had to run pillar to post to get her complaint registered as police argued over jurisdiction.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Savita Dubey awarded the sentence to Golu alias Bihari Chadhar (25), Amar alias Ghuntu (24), Rajesh Chetram alias Raju (26) and Ramesh Mehra alias Raju (45).

Adding to her horror, the medical report by the government hospital had erroneously stated that she had consensual sex and had termed the act as “sexual intercourse with her consent and will”.

After a huge media furore over the mishandling of the case, the Madhya Pradesh High Court took cognisance of the matter and issued notices to the chief secretary and the DGP to look into the case and ensure a speedy trial.

Following an outrage, five police officers were suspended and three were transferred, also the state administration had served show-cause notices to two women doctors over the erroneous medical examination report. A special investigation team (SIT) was set up by the Madhya Pradesh police to probe the crime.

The survivor’s father works with the Railway Protection Force while her mother is with the state police.

(With inputs from PTI)

