Bhopal gang rape: Two more police officers transferred over apathy in registering case

The Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday transferred two more senior police officials in connection with the gang rape of a 19-year-old college student in the city last week.

The action comes following an outrage over the alleged apathy on part of the police in registering a case. The Home department on Sunday ordered the transfer of Inspector General (Bhopal range) Yogesh Choudhary and Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent, Bhopal division, Anita Malviya.

Choudhary, who has been shifted to the state police headquarters as IG (Law & Order and Security), has been replaced by Jaideep Prasad. Malviya has been shifted to the police headquarters as Assistant Inspector General (AIG), the Home department order said. According to reports, Malviya faced the action for not acting sensitively in the matter.

Two days back, City Superintendent of Police, MP Nagar Zone, Kulvant Singh, was transferred to the police headquarters over alleged delay in registering the case. The government has already suspended three inspectors and two sub-inspectors for their alleged negligence, which delayed the registration of the case.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four men near railway tracks in the vicinity of the Habibganj railway station on October 31 night when she was returning home after attending a coaching class.

The GRP has arrested three men while another accused is on the run. The woman reportedly made several rounds of various police stations to lodge the FIR but was allegedly turned away over ‘jurisdiction’ of the crime.

A special investigation team (SIT) of MP Police is investigating the case and the alleged apathy by the police. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is reportedly upset over the incident and has pulled up senior officers.

