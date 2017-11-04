Bhopal gang rape: Incident a ‘blot’ on Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, says Congress

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has faced criticism over the case. (File Photo) Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has faced criticism over the case. (File Photo)

The Congress on Saturday said the gang rape of a 19-year-old woman in the heart of the state capital was a “blot” on the BJP goverment in Madhya Pradesh.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ajay Singh slammed the police for its lackadaisical attitude in registering a complaint of the survivor and criticised Home Minister Bhupendra Singh over his absence when the heinous crime took place four days back.

“Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan should pull up his home minister as well as the DGP as the shameful incident took place right in the middle of the city and is a blot on the face of the BJP government,” Singh said.

The Congress MLA said if such a serious crime could take place in the capital, then one could imagine the situation in rural areas. “If such a serious crime can take place in the state capital, and police dilly-dally on filing an FIR, then one can imagine the situation in rural areas,” he said.

Singh said the home minister had been ineffective in the past also and was slow to react to incidents like firing on farmers in Mandsaur in June and beating of farmers in a police lock-up in Tikamgarh. While the CM chaired a meeting and gave directions to the police after the gang-rape incident, the home minister remained absent from the scene, he said.

The survivor, daughter of a police couple, was allegedly raped by four men on Tuesday night in the vicinity of the Habibganj railway station. The accused have been arrested. Five police officials were suspended and a senior cop was transferred by the goverment over delay in filing the FIR.

