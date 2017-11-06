Bhopal gang rape fallout: Government may ask coaching centres to close by 8 pm

The MP government is under fire over the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman while she was returning from coaching classeson October 31. (Representational photo) The MP government is under fire over the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman while she was returning from coaching classeson October 31. (Representational photo)

Under fire over the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman while she was returning from coaching classes, the Madhya Pradesh government plans to ask private educational centres to wind up teaching activities by 8 pm, or ensure the safety of students leaving after that.

The woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four men near railway tracks in the vicinity of the Habibganj train station on October 31 when she was returning home after attending her coaching classes. “We are going to hold a meeting with the people running private education centres and coaching institutes shortly,” Minister of State for school education Deepak Joshi said.

He said owners of the institutes would have to keep a tab on the safety of the students if they wanted to operate after 8 pm. “Using smartphones, the owners of the centres and institutions can keep a tab on their students. Our IT team has suggested that it is not a tough task to keep a watch on the students using smartphones after 8 pm,” the minister said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) had arrested three men while another accused is on the run. The woman reportedly made rounds of various police stations to lodge an FIR but was allegedly turned away over ‘jurisdiction’ of the crime. She was able to file her complaint two days after the incident. Following the public outrage, five police officers were suspended and three transferred.

