Bhopal: Four killed over old rivalry

Four persons including a BJP worker were killed in two separate incidents in Bajaria and Moti Masjid areas here, urportedly over an old rivalry, police said today. BJP worker Amit Chouhan and his friend Manoj Kushwaha were shot at and later stabbed in Bajaria area on late Saturday night while two persons including a medical shop owner Rashid were shot dead in full public glare under Talaiya Police Station last night following a money dispute.

Two persons- Pawan Sisodiya and Bhola Sahu have been arrested in connection with the murders under Bajaria police station. Whereas in the Talaiya case, accused Rehman has been arrested, Superintendent of Police (Bhopal South), Siddarth Bahuguna told PTI today.

Police said that Rehman, who used to rent out the generators, allegedly shot Rashid and his employee Om Soni near Moti Masjid under Talaiya Police over an old dispute related to money. Both – Rehman and Rashid – had picked a fight couple of days back in which Rashid had allegedly attacked the former with scissors and injured him, police said.

According to police, Rehman reached on a bike last evening and shot Rashid at point blank range with a twelve-bore gun when the deceased was closing his shop.

Subsequently, Rashid’s employee Om Soni was also shot when he was trying to flee from the spot. Both of them died on the spot, the police said.

Earlier on Saturday night, Chouhan and Kushwaha were attacked in Dwaraka Nagar area under Bajaria Police Station. Two bike borne miscreants initially shot Chouhan on his back and later slit his throat resulting in his death on the spot.

These attackers also stabbed Chouhan’s friend Kushwaha, who yesterday succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital, police said. Further investigations into this case are on, a police official said.

