Bhopal: Bajrang Dal forcibly closes school on Ram Navami

BAJRANG DAL activists reportedly forced a Christian school in Bhopal to close on Wednesday, accusing it of hurting sentiments of Hindus by making children attend classes on Ram Navami. While other local Christian schools had declared a holiday on Wednesday, Campion School said it was closed on Tuesday because the school’s Hindu teachers wanted a holiday on Ashtami.

Bajrang Dal’s vibhag sanyojak (unit coordinator) Lokesh Malviya said, “We learnt from parents that the school was open and…forced them to close. We took a written apology. How come they make no mistakes when it comes to holidays on Christmas and Eid?”

Malviya said, “When the entire country is celebrating Ram Navami and observing a holiday, making children attend school amounts to harassing them and parents.”

School principal Athnas Lakhra said the activists sought an apology but he did not apologise “because I had respected sentiments of Hindu teachers and advanced the holiday by a day”. After Lakhra refused, the activists made the staff secretary give a written apology.

