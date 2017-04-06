Latest News
  • Bhopal: Bajrang Dal forcibly closes school on Ram Navami

Bhopal: Bajrang Dal forcibly closes school on Ram Navami

While other local Christian schools had declared a holiday on Wednesday, Campion School said it was closed on Tuesday because the school’s Hindu teachers wanted a holiday on Ashtami.

Written by Milind Ghatwai | Bhopal | Published:April 6, 2017 3:55 am
Bajrang Dal, Ram navmi, ram navmi Bhopal, Bajrang Dal bhopal, Bajrang dal closes school, bhopal news, india news After Lakhra refused, the activists made the staff secretary give a written apology. (Photo for representational purpose)

BAJRANG DAL activists reportedly forced a Christian school in Bhopal to close on Wednesday, accusing it of hurting sentiments of Hindus by making children attend classes on Ram Navami. While other local Christian schools had declared a holiday on Wednesday, Campion School said it was closed on Tuesday because the school’s Hindu teachers wanted a holiday on Ashtami.

Bajrang Dal’s vibhag sanyojak (unit coordinator) Lokesh Malviya said, “We learnt from parents that the school was open and…forced them to close. We took a written apology. How come they make no mistakes when it comes to holidays on Christmas and Eid?”

Malviya said, “When the entire country is celebrating Ram Navami and observing a holiday, making children attend school amounts to harassing them and parents.”

School principal Athnas Lakhra said the activists sought an apology but he did not apologise “because I had respected sentiments of Hindu teachers and advanced the holiday by a day”. After Lakhra refused, the activists made the staff secretary give a written apology.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 05: Latest News