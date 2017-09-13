Bhojpuri actor held for kidnapping in Delhi

On June 26, Mumtaz, the boy’s grandmother, had lodged a complaint at Jamia Nagar claiming that the boy had been kidnapped. A reward of Rs 20,000 was declared for information about the child. Shahid misled police, accompanying them during raids in Bareilly and Delhi. But subsequently, he went missing, police said. (Representational Image) On June 26, Mumtaz, the boy’s grandmother, had lodged a complaint at Jamia Nagar claiming that the boy had been kidnapped. A reward of Rs 20,000 was declared for information about the child. Shahid misled police, accompanying them during raids in Bareilly and Delhi. But subsequently, he went missing, police said. (Representational Image)

A 23-year-old Bhojpuri actor and his live-in partner were arrested for allegedly kidnapping his two-year-old son to teach his ex-wife a lesson, police said. DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said, “On the basis of a tip-off, Mohammad Shahid was nabbed with his live-in partner. The child has been reunited with his mother.”

On June 26, Mumtaz, the boy’s grandmother, had lodged a complaint at Jamia Nagar claiming that the boy had been kidnapped. A reward of Rs 20,000 was declared for information about the child. Shahid misled police, accompanying them during raids in Bareilly and Delhi. But subsequently, he went missing, police said.

During questioning, Shahid said he was earlier married to Muskaan and they had a son. After they separated, she wouldn’t let him see the boy, he told police. Shahid then allegedly planned to kidnap the child.

“On June 25, he called Mumtaz and asked her to bring the boy to Batla House for Eid shopping. There, he handed over the child to his live-in partner and she took him away,” said police. Police said Shahid hails from from Muzaffarpur and is a “Bhojpuri dancer and actor”.

