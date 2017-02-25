Bhiwandi: Two held for transporting beef illegally

Two persons have been arrested from powerloom town of Bhiwandi for allegedly transporting beef illegally, police said today. A police team was carrying out a check on Wednesday night at Padgha when it intercepted a tempo, travelling from Aurangabad to Mumbai, and found beef packed in drums, Padgha police station Inspector Bhaskar Pukle said.

When quizzed, the driver and the occupant revealed that they did not have permission to transport beef, Pukle said, adding, the driver also did not have a driving licence. The tempo and beef, valuing at Rs 6 lakh, have been seized and the duo have been booked under IPC section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and relevant sections of Maharashtra Protection of Cattle Act-1995, he said.