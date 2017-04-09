Bhiwandi to be developed as economic corridor

Bhiwandi, the powerloom centre of the country, is set to get a big development push, with the state government planning to convert it into an economic corridor and make it a logistics hub. The Bhiwandi makeover is expected to create 11 lakh jobs.

Apart from the powerloom industry, which is its mainstay, there is impetus on investments in creating godowns and cold storage warehouses.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Saturday, “The town has immense potential to develop as an important economic corridor.”

The MMRDA, the planning authority, is working on giving Bhiwandi a complete makeover through its development plan. Rs 985 crore will be spent on various development projects undertaken in 60 villages and will include a logistic park, schools, hospitals, transport and other infrastructure related projects.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the Mankoli Naka flyover to decongest traffic in Bhiwandi and the Thane-Nashik road.

While stating five more such flyovers would be completed in two years, he said, “We have requested Delhi Metro to develop integrated circular transport system in MMR region to improve connectivity.”

The effort is to bring down travel time through inter-connectivity.

