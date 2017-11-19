Bhindranwale finds place with Ambedkar in posters at convention in Amritsar

A poster put up at the convention in Amritsar. Express A poster put up at the convention in Amritsar. Express

Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s posters have been put up at the 34th five-day convention of All India Backward (SC, ST, OBC) and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) which kicked off in Amritsar on Saturday. Bhindranwale’s posters have been put up by Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), which is also participating in the convention, being held for the first time in Punjab, on a 10-acre plot near village Rampur of Amritsar. “We have installed the posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale at the event. BAMCEF have expressed no objection over it,” said former MP Simranjit Singh Mann, president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar).

Mann supports the demand for a separate Khalistan. Besides SAD (A), Bharti Mukti Morcha and Rashtrya Mool Niwasi Sangh are also part of the convention. Mann attended the function along with BAMCEF president Waman Meshram on Saturday. The welcome posters with Bhindranwale’s picture also include pictures of Dr B R Ambedkar, Gadar movement hero Kartar Singh Srabha, freedom fighter Udham Singh and many other Sikh heroes from the SC and BC communities.

No spokesman from BAMCEF was available for their comment on posters of Bhindranwale. Maulana Sajjad Nomani, executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, was invited as the chief guest on the first day of the event. Uday Narayan Choudhry, former Speaker of Bihar Assembly was a special guest on the occasion. Former Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Kewal Singh and Sandeep Kaur, running an NGO for children of Sikh militants, also attended function on day one. BAMCEF doesn’t have a strong presence in Punjab. It is the first time when the body is organising an event in Punjab on a large scale.

