Bhima Koregaon violence: To save myself, I jumped off the terrace, says youth who was chased by armed mob

Vishal Jadhav, a 23-year-old man from Latur, was supposed to get married on February 18. Instead, Jadhav, one of the several people injured in the violent clashes that broke out in some villages near Pune on January 1, is struggling to recover at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. Jadhav sustained serious injuries after he jumped off the terrace of a two-storey building in Koregaon Bhima while trying to escape a group of people who, he said, were chasing him with sharp weapons.

Jadhav hails from a Maratha family in Musalewadi village in Latur district’s Rainapur taluka. He has been working with a private company in MIDC, Ranjangaon, for the last one year. His family members said on the day of the violence, he was on his way to a temple at Alandi, via Koregaon Bhima, with his friend on a motorcycle .

Describing the sequence of events that day, Jadhav told The Indian Express, “We left Ranjangaon around 10 am… it took us a few hours to reach Koregaon Bhima because of a traffic jam. When we reached Koregaon Bhima, we saw the violence… suddenly, a mob started running after us, may be because we were wearing tilaks on our forehead, and our motorcycle carried a sticker of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”.

“Fearing for our lives, I and my friend dumped the motorcycle and started running… some men, who were carrying sharp weapons and wooden sticks, started chasing me. I ran up a two-storey building… but the men followed me and attacked me. To save myself, I jumped off the terrace of the building… the assailants came downstairs and continued to hit me…,” he added.

“After the attack, Vishal was lying in a pool of blood for about two hours. Somehow, his friends managed to take him to a hospital in Wagholi in an ambulance, with help from the local police. After receiving information about the incident, we reached Pune in the early hours of January 2 and took him to Latur for further treatment. Three days ago, we shifted him to the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital for an operation on his spinal cord. His condition is improving gradually and that’s a relief, but he will take a lot of time to recover…. We had started preparations for his marriage, which is scheduled on February 18, but things look very difficult now. We need help from the society and government to manage medical expenses. The incident has left us shattered,” said his father Shrimant Jadhav.

Police Inspector Ramesh Galande of Shikrapur police station said an offence of attempt to murder has been lodged in the case, and they are trying to ascertain the identity of the assailants. Meanwhile, the condition of Amit Parshuram Bongade, a 23-year old Dalit student who was also injured in the violence on January 1, is showing signs of improvement. Dr Ajay Taware, medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital, where Bongade is undergoing treatment, said he was in a stable condition.

