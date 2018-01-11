Bhima Koregaon violence: Three held in connection with the murder of Rahul Phatangade

Rahul Phatangade was killed at Sanaswadi village during clashes between Maratha and Dalit groups on January 1. (Express photo) Rahul Phatangade was killed at Sanaswadi village during clashes between Maratha and Dalit groups on January 1. (Express photo)

Pune Rural Police on Wednesday arrested three persons in connection with the murder of Rahul Phatangade, who was killed at Sanaswadi village during clashes between Maratha and Dalit groups on January 1, during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

According to police, Phatangade, a Maratha and a resident of Sanaswadi, was accosted by a mob and beaten to death. An offence of murder had been lodged at the Shikrapur police station.

Meanwhile, a ritual to mark the 10th day of Phatangade’s death was held at Gholapwadi village in Shirur taluka. Various Maratha activists attended the function.

Phatangade’s cousin, Tejas Dhawade, said, “The arrest of three persons today is a positive step. We expect a speedy trial and maximum punishment for all those involved.”

