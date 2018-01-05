Booked for ‘orchestrating violence’ in Bhima Koregaon, Sambhajirao Bhide denies charges, attacks Prakash Ambedkar

Supporters of Milind Ekbote perform an ‘aarti’ for him at a temple. ( Arul Horizon) Supporters of Milind Ekbote perform an ‘aarti’ for him at a temple. ( Arul Horizon)

Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan founder Sambhajirao Bhide, who has been booked in two criminal cases in connection with the violence near Bhima Koregaon earlier this week, has categorically denied the allegations made against him. In a statement signed by Bhide and released by the Pratishthan late on Thursday, Bhide also took objection to Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar calling for his arrest. He claimed that Ambedkar’s followers were involved in the violence that took place during the state-wide bandh called by the Mahasangh on Wednesday.

“Followers of Ambedkar had ransacked vehicles, shops and properties on the day of the bandh called by him. Ambedkar has called for my arrest and sentencing, holding me responsible for the riots of January 1,” read the statement. Asking for a thorough investigation in what he claimed was a “deep-seated conspiracy”, Bhide said the “masterminds should be brought to book for their role in the violence”.

Meanwhile, over a thousand followers of Bhide staged a march in Sangli to protest the “false allegations” against their leader. They also asked the district administration to “uncover the conspiracy” behind the FIRs and “expose the real brains behind the violence”.

The protesters marched from Bhide’s residence to the district collectorate and submitted a memorandum.

In a statement issued later, the Pratishthan alleged that newly-elected Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and JNU student leader Umar Khalid were among those who had incited violence on January 1, when Dalits were celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. Both Mevani and Khalid were among the speakers at Elgaar Parishad, an event held at Shaniwar Wada on December 31 to mark the anniversary of the battle.

Nitin Choughule, convener of the Pratishtan, also accused some other speakers at the one-day conference — like Bombay High Court Judge B G Kolshe Patil, Baman Meshram, Sagar Gorkhe, Rupali Jadhav and Maulana Ahir — of making “provocative speeches” at the Elgaar Parishad.

“We strongly suspect they are the brains behind the violence which has been unleashed in Maharashtra over the last few days,” Choughule told The Indian Express.

The statement by the Pratishthan also claimed that the allegations against Bhide were “baseless” as he had neither made any statement regarding the event nor ventured out anywhere that day.

“Guruji (Bhide) had attended a public rally in Bhor on December 31 and on January 1, he was at a memorial function for former minister Jayant Patil’s mother,” said Choughule.

The Pratishtan also claimed that the violence on January 1 was the result of a “well thought-out conspiracy to divide the society on caste faultlines”. “Some political leaders are intentionally doing this to divide Hindu society for their own political gains,” it said.

Meanwhile, supporters of Milind Ekbote, another pro-Hindutva leader who has been named along with Bhide in the FIRs, assembled near his residence in Shivajinagar area of central Pune and performed an aarti for him in a neighbouring temple.

