Bhima Koregaon violence: Protests bring Maratha-Dalit rift out in the open

A bus vandalised by protesters at Chembur in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Pradip Das) A bus vandalised by protesters at Chembur in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Pradip Das)

SIX MONTHS after the statewide Maratha agitation demanding reservation tested the BJP-led government of Devendra Fadnavis, protests sparked by the violence in Bhima Koregaon, and nearby areas of Pune district, on Monday, which spread to Mumbai and several other areas of Maharashtra on Tuesday, has opened yet another fault line.

The Bhima Koregaon incident, which has led to a renewed assertion by Dalits in Maharashtra, could have a deeper political impact in the run-up to 2019 Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections.

From an electoral perspective, Dalits, who account for 10.6 per cent of Maharashtra’s electorate, can play a decisive role in nearly 60 of 288 Assembly seats. Of 48 Lok Sabha seats from the state, Dalits are seen as crucial in at least 10 to 12.

A day after the violence, the BJP on Tuesday tried to give the incident a Maratha versus Dalit twist, while Congress-NCP called it right-wing extreme Hindutva versus Dalit politics, as reflected in NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s statement: “I am told that some outsider, right-wing elements are instrumental in provoking violence. Dalits have been visiting Bhima Koregaon for years, (but) there was never any trouble.”

Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil demanded a ban on Sanatan Sanstha and Sambhaji Brigade and accused the state government of not acting against perpetrators of Monday’s violence.

Groups stall train services at Chembur station on Tuesday (Express Photo) Groups stall train services at Chembur station on Tuesday (Express Photo)

Sources in Congress and NCP said it is their “concerted effort” to use these developments to bring Marathas and Dalits together. And sparking the violence could be the BJP’s ploy to break that, they alleged. What the opposition parties have in mind is a potential political masterstroke: Marathas (30 per cent of electorate) and Dalits (10.6 per cent) together constitute a vote-share of 40.6 per cent. Click here to see Mumbai bandh photos

Traditionally, Dalits have been with the Congress and the NCP but Ramdas Athawale, now Union minister for Social Justice, aligned his party, RPI(A), with BJP for the 2014 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

On Tuesday, Athawale said, “Nobody should take the support of Dalits for granted…. At present, we support the Narendra Modi government. But if any organisation is trying to foment trouble, Dalits will not stay silent.”

Traffic outside IIT Powai. (Express photo) Traffic outside IIT Powai. (Express photo)

Prakash Ambedkar, chief of Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh and grandson of B R Ambedkar, dismissed the possibility of Marathas and Dalits/OBCs uniting in the current political scenario. “The highhandedness of Marathas over the last one year has left deep scars among Dalits. Their demand to dilute the (prevention of) atrocities Act has not gone done well with the community,” he said.

As for the ruling BJP, senior party leader and Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil said, “Creating social tension through caste conflict does not augur well for the welfare of the state.”

Ambedkar said Dalits “will not return to Congress or NCP”, but neither will they support the RSS or BJP, he added.

