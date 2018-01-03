Bhima-Koregaon violence: Nagpur stays tense after sporadic protests erupt

(Express photo by Sailee Dhayalikar) (Express photo by Sailee Dhayalikar)

Nagpur witnessed sporadic incidents of tension following protests at a few locations a day after clashes marred observance of the bicentenary of the historic Bhima Koregaon battle.

In the Indora and Wadi localities, youths burned tires and raised slogans. At Indora, a bus and a car were attacked, but no one was injured. An effigy of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was burnt at Indora Square.

At Samvidhan Chowk, which has a statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar, a crowd of about 200 protesters created ruckus, stalling traffic at the intersection for over two hours. Following intervention by some Dalit activists like Bhau Lokhande, further trouble was averted. The crowds later dispersed, bringing the situation to normalcy.

“Barring a few sporadic incidents, there was no major problem anywhere. But, we are taking all precautions for tomorrow’s bandh call given by Prakash Ambedkar. We have requisitioned two companies of the State Reserve Police Force and over 250 home guards,” Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodkhe said on Tuesday, adding, “All policemen’s leaves have been cancelled, and they have been asked to report for duty.”

