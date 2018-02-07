Bhima Koregaon violence: Milind Ekbote granted interim relief from arrest

Bhima Koregaon violence: A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Kurian Joseph granted Milind Ekbote interim protection from arrest till February 20 in the case. Bhima Koregaon violence: A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Kurian Joseph granted Milind Ekbote interim protection from arrest till February 20 in the case.

The Supreme Court Wednesday granted interim relief to the prime accused in the Bhima Koregaon violence, Milind Ekbote.

A bench headed by Justice Kurian Joseph granted Ekbote interim protection from arrest till February 20 in the case. The apex court also sought a response from the Maharashtra government on his plea for anticipatory bail.

In the event of Ekbote’s arrest, he should be released on bail after furnishing a bond of Rs 1 lakh, the bench said.

On Tuesday, a Pune court issued an arrest warrant against Ekbote for his role in allegedly inciting violence on January 1, on the day members of the Dalit community organised an event to commemorate the bicentenary of Bhima Koregaon battle.

A case was registered against Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, who head the Hindu Ekta Aghadi and Shivraj Pratishthan respectively, for allegedly “inciting” violence that left a man dead near Bhima Koregaon on January 1.

Subsequent protests by Dalit activists had disrupted normal life in Mumbai.

The Bombay High Court had on February 2 rejected Ekbote’s anticipatory bail plea. Before that, a Pune court had also rejected his similar plea.

