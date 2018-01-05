Bhima Koregaon violence: ‘Injured’ Dalit youth yet to regain consciousness

A mob on the rampage in Bhima Koregaon near Pune, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) A mob on the rampage in Bhima Koregaon near Pune, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

A 23-year-old Dalit student, who hails from Digras in Yevatmal, sustained serious injuries in the violent clashes near Koregaon Bhima on January 1, say his family members.

Amit Parshuram Bongade, who is undergoing treatment at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Sassoon General Hospital, had gone to the Jaystambh with two of his friends to participate in the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, said his family.

“Amit is a student. He had gone to the Jaystambh along with two of his friends… but he was injured during the clashes. His friends admitted him to Sassoon Hospital and informed us… he has not regained consciousness yet. He has sustained a serious injury on his head. We hope he recovers soon,” said his uncle Narendra Ghulerao.

Bongade’s parents died a few years ago, said Ghulerao, adding, “He lived with relatives in Digras”. Deputy Mayor Siddharth Dhende, a RPI leader, and members of other Dalit outfits visited Sassoon hospital to check on Bongade on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a team of Shikrapur police station is investigating the incident in which Bongade was injured. “But we don’t know yet how or where he got injured..,” said Police Inspector Ramesh Galande.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App