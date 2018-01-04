Bhima Koregaon protests LIVE UPDATES: Mevani event denied permission in Mumbai, organisers detained

Gujrat Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch leader Jignesh Mevani. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files) Gujrat Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch leader Jignesh Mevani. (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files)

A day after the state-wide bandh call by Dalit outfits brought parts of Maharashtra to a grinding halt, the Mumbai Police on Thursday denied permission for the All India National Students’ Summit where newly elected Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and JNU student leaderUmar Khalid were invited as guests. “Had booked Bhaidas Hall for All India National Students’ Summit here today, but now we are being denied entry. Reason police is citing is the news doing the rounds about Umar Khalid and Jignesh Mevani for the past few days,” the organiser of the event said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Both the leaders have also been booked under charges of ‘creating communal disharmony’ through the ‘provocative speeches’ they delivered at Elgaar Parishad by the Pune Police. The Elgaar Parishad was held in Pune to mark the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon. The complainant demanded registration of criminal offence against Mevani and Khalid for promoting enmity between different groups through their speeches.

Violence erupted in Maharashtra on January 1 when Dalit groups were celebrating the bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the forces of the British East India Company defeated the Peshwa’s army. Vehicles were torched, traffic was disrupted and train services were halted in parts across the state due to the bandh called by the Dalits on Wednesday. The Mumbai police registered a total of 15 FIRs in connection with the protests. The cases have been registered under various sections of the Maharashtra Police Act, Defacement of Public Property, Criminal Amendment Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The number of FIRs are likely to rise as they are just interim ones.

12.05 pm: Meanwhile, a second complaint was filed against pro-Hindutva leaders Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote, who have been accused of inciting violence. The complaint, police said, would be attached to the first FIR that was filed against them on Tuesday.

Buses in Junagarh shifted from depots to a division workshop in order to prevent damage, in the wake of protests spreading to Gujarat #MaharashtraBhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/QlCzbQ4iup — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

11.59 am: The FIR lodged against Mevani and Khalid says that two “provocative” speeches by them had led to incidents of “arson and stone pelting” on January 1.

11.50 am: Bhima Koregaon protests are unfortunate. The situation could have worsened, but the state government handled it decently: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP in Rajya Sabha

11.45 am: BJP MP from Maharashtra Amar Shankar Sable said Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid made incendiary statements. “The Congress tries to connect every Dalit atrocity with Sangh. This too should be condemned like attacks against Dalits,” he said amid protests in the House.

11.43 am: The issue of Bhima Koregaon violence is also raised in Rajya Sabha by Congress MP Rajni Patil. Samajwadi Party’s Naresh Agarwal also demands action and constitution of a Commission for a report on the matter

11.41 am: The protest that initially started in Maharashtra, is now spreading to different parts across the country.

11.39 am: Congress MP Rajni Patil gives notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the Bhima Koregaon violence

#Mumbai: Students gathered for Chhatra Bharati event outside Bhaidas Hall, being forcibly removed pic.twitter.com/eGT36BvQov — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

11.30 am: At least 7 members of Chhatra Bharti, the organising team of the event in Mumbai have been detained. “We will hold the seminar on the road if we have to,” said one of the organiser. Section 149 has been invoked in the area

