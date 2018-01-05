Bhima Koregaon clashes: Intelligence agencies probe what led to violence, look at ‘involvement of outsiders’

Agencies are also looking into the role of pro-Maoist groups from Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Jalgaon and Nagpur. (Express Photo) Agencies are also looking into the role of pro-Maoist groups from Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Jalgaon and Nagpur. (Express Photo)

As tensions subsided in Pune after two days of violence, law enforcement agencies launched investigations into the chain of events that led to it, including an incident at Vadhu Budruk village on December 29 that is believed to have triggered the clashes. An intelligence officer, who is part of the investigations, said they are looking into the possibility of ‘outside involvement’ in the ‘quarrel’ between Maratha and Dalit communities in Vadhu Budruk over the ‘desecration’ of the samadhi or tomb of Gopal Govind (Mahar) Gaikwad, a 17th century Dalit figure.

A board had been erected on the tomb on the night of December 28, which described Gaikwad as the person who had carried out the last rites of Maratha king Sambhaji Maharaj after he was killed by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1689. The next day the board was removed, allegedly by members of the Maratha community, which believes that it was their ancestors who had performed the last rites. The issue had led to tensions in the village and police complaints had been registered by both parties.

The intelligence officer said it was possible that this “quarrel” was “instigated” by “outside forces” on either side, and this was the subject of their investigation. Both communities had withdrawn their complaints a day later and decided to settle the dispute among themselves. However, the incident is believed to be the spark that triggered widespread clashes on January 1 in villages near Pune, when lakhs of Dalits had gathered in the city to mark the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon.

Vadhu Budruk is barely 5 km away from the Jaystambh, or war memorial, in Bhima Koregaon village, where Dalits assemble every year on January 1. Interestingly, the gram panchayat of Vadhu Budruk, a Maratha-dominated village about 30 km northeast of Pune, had been writing letters to the district administration since 2016, seeking police protection during the three-day period between December 31 and January 2, when large crowds come to mark the anniversary of the battle in Bhima Koregaon, and some of them also visit the samadhi of Gaikwad.

The intelligence officer said local residents are aware that installation of a new board at the samadhi could not have been done without the permission of the gram panchayat. So, it needs to be checked why the board was put up in the night, without permission. Similarly, the gathering of Marathas in the village on January 1, even after the two communities had resolved their dispute, could be part of planned activity by some outside group, said the officer.

Meanwhile, Additional Commissioner of Police Ravindra Sengaonkar said the speeches made by all the speakers at the Elgaar Parishad on December 31 were being examined. The police have already registered an FIR against newly-elected Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and JNU student Umar Khalid, based on the statements made by them at the Elgaar Parishad. The two have been booked for “making provocative comments” that had led to incidents of “arson and stone pelting” on January 1.

“We have the full video footage of Elgaar Parishad. We will also be recording statements of some others as part of the probe,” said Sengaonkar. Several people, including Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar, tribal rights activist Soni Sori, Rohith Vemula’s mother Radhika Vemula, and Bhim Army’s Vinay Ratan Singh, had addressed the Elgaar Parishad that was organised as part of the 200th anniversary event.

Officials from state and central intelligence agencies are also looking into the role of pro-Maoist groups from Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, and Nagpur. These groups were known to be active in preparations for the events related to the anniversary celebrations.

Meanwhile, seven people from Vadhu Budruk, arrested after the December 29 incident on the complaint of a Dalit woman, are all set to be released on Saturday after the completion of legal formalities, following the withdrawal of the complaint by the woman as part of the compromise reached between the two communities.

