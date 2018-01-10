Bhima Koregaon: 13 more arrested in connection with the violence

Violence erupted at Koregaon Bhima where in many vehicles torched and buildings stoned. Express photo Violence erupted at Koregaon Bhima where in many vehicles torched and buildings stoned. Express photo

Rural Police Tuesday arrested 13 more persons and detained three minors in connection with the violence in Sanaswadi-Bhima Koregaon during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1.

An event to mark the 200th anniversary of Battle of Bhima Koregaon in Pune was marred by clashes between Maratha and Dalit groups. As many as 43 persons have been taken into custody in connection with these cases so far.

“In connection with the violence in various parts of Pune rural jurisdiction, such as Sanaswadi, Bhima Koregaon, and also in Chakan and Dehu Road, as many as 15 offences have been registered. Till Monday, 27 persons had been arrested. On Tuesday, we arrested 13 more and detained three minors,” said a police official.

On Tuesday, government officials handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Rahul Phatangade, who was killed in the violence. His family has appealed to the government that senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam be appointed prosecutor in Rahul’s murder case.

