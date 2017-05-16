BHIM referral scheme gaining momentum: NPCI

The referrer will get Rs 10 per successful referral, while the new users will get Rs 25 for downloading and transacting from BHIM App. The referrer will get Rs 10 per successful referral, while the new users will get Rs 25 for downloading and transacting from BHIM App.

The Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) referral bonus scheme for consumers has started gaining momentum in the country, NPCI managing director and chief executive A P Hota said on Tuesday. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2017 on the occasion of commemorating the 126th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. The total targeted outlay by the government of India for rewarding the referee and referrer is Rs 495 crore for a period of six month (from April 14, 2017 to October 14), NPCI said in a statement.

As per the scheme, the referrer needs to encourage the referee to download the BHIM app and enter the referrer’s mobile number as the referral code.

Both the referrer and referee will get a bonus provided the new user completes three successful transactions (minimum amount of Rs 50). The referrer will get Rs 10 per successful referral, while the new users will get Rs 25 for downloading and transacting from BHIM App.

