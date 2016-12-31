‘BHIM’ is ‘true tribute’ to Ambedkar, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah said now the small businessmen and traders will also be able to take loans by showing their phone-based transactions to the banks. Amit Shah said now the small businessmen and traders will also be able to take loans by showing their phone-based transactions to the banks.

Calling it a “true tribute” to dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar, BJP president Amit Shaha said the indigenous digital payments app ‘BHIM’, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, will empower farmers, small businessmen and the poor.

He said the app will provide financial strength to the people and it is a gift to the country in 2017, as they can now make payments even without the internet. “This app will empower the small businessmen, farmers, the poor and tribals. This is a gift to the country for the coming year of 2017. This is a true tribute to Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar who dedicated his life for the uplift of the dalits and the downtrodden.

“Through this technology, payments can be made without internet,” he said in a statement. The name of the app — BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) — is in recognition of the contributions of Ambedkar for the uplift of poor and marginalised sections of society.

He said now the small businessmen and traders will also be able to take loans by showing their phone-based transactions to the banks. He said the BJP-led government at the Centre is committed to take the country on the honest way with the help of cashless economy. “People are with the Prime Minister in this effort,” he added.