Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar, accused in Saharanpur violence, arrested by UP STF in Dalhousie

Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad crowd at Jantar Mantar, protesting against the voilence against Dalit in Saharanpur in May. (Source: Express photo by Abhinav Saha) Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad crowd at Jantar Mantar, protesting against the voilence against Dalit in Saharanpur in May. (Source: Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar, who is among the accused in the Saharanpur violence, has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force from Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh, news agency ANI reported. In May, a violent mob had torched a private bus, 10 motorcycles and a car in the village, leaving four people injured. One person was dead and several others had been injured after a clash between Dalits and Thakurs at Shabbirpur village on May 5.

On Wednesday, two members of the Bhim Army were arrested in Saharanpur for their alleged involvement in the Ramnagar caste violence of May 9. “Bhim Army’s Deoband Vidhan Sabha president Deepak Kumar and Saharanpur district president Praveen Gautam have been arrested from near Sun City Colony at Malhipur Road,” Saharanpur city Circle Officer Mukesh Chandra Mishra said. The duo had been produced before the court following which the court sent them to judicial custody. Also read | The Bhim Army has been slowly gaining ground among Dalits locally. Click here.

Chandrasekhar, who has been evading arrest since May, said earlier this week that he was willing to surrender if 37 ‘innocent’ dalits are released on bail. “I feel that the UP government has failed to address the issues of the dalits. The chief minister has lost control over the police and the administration. There have been more cases of atrocities against the dalits in the past two-and-a-half months as compared to last one year,” he told PTI.

“Instead of arresting the real culprits of the Saharanpur violence, the police has arrested innocent people and put them behind bars. This has resulted in growing anger among the dalits,” the 30-year-old activist claimed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd