Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar has liver infection, hospitalised

Dalit organisation Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar, arrested in connection with Thakur-Dalit clash in Saharanpur district, is admitted in Meerut Medical College as he is suffering from an “infected liver” and has “high cholesterol”.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Ajit Kumar of the medical college said Chandrashekhar was admitted two days back.

“He was suffering from typhoid fever when he was admitted. After running through several tests, we can say that there is some infection in Chandrashekhar’s liver. His cholesterol levels are also high. As of now his condition is stable and he is kept under supervision,” the doctor said.

Chandrashekhar, given bail by Allahabad High Court on November 2 in four cases, was charged under the

National Security Act by the Saharanpur administration the next day.

Booked in five cases, on charges that include inciting violence, Chandrashekhar was arrested in Himachal Pradesh on June 8. In one of the cases, he was granted bail by the Saharanpur district court. Police said they have filed chargesheets in all five cases.

Vijay Kumar, secretary (Saharanpur), of the Bhim Army, said the outfit had asked jail authorities to look after his health in an urgent matter. “He was suffering for the last 20 days, but the jail administration did not pay heed. Only when the matter got worse, he was shifted to Saharanpur district hospital. However, within a day he was again brought back to the jail where his condition further deteriorated,” he said.

The superintendent of Saharanpur district jail, Viresh Raj Sharma, said he was given medical attention as required. He said the reason Chandrashekhar was transferred to Meerut was because the Saharanpur district hospital “did not have equipment to carry out the whole abdomen CT scan to ascertain the cause of his disease”.

