Bhim Army chief faces NSA charge after bail in four cases

A DAY after the Allahabad High Court granted him bail in four cases, the Saharanpur administration on Friday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against Dalit outfit Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar, who is lodged at the district jail.

Booked in five cases, on charges including inciting violence in May, Chandrashekhar was arrested from Himachal Pradesh on June 8 in connection with Thakur-Dalit clash in Saharanpur district.

The superintendent of Saharanpur District Jail, Viresh Raj Sharma, confirmed that the district administration has invoked NSA against Chandrashekhar. “Police have already filed chargesheets in all the five cases against Chandrashekhar,” said City (Saharanpur) Additional SP Prabal Pratap Singh, adding that the Bhim Army chief had been granted bail in four cases on Thursday.

In September, the Saharanpur administration had invoked NSA against Sompal alias Sonu (25), Sudhir (28) and Vilas alias Raju (24) — all of the Thakur community and accused in cases related to the Dalit-Thakur clash.

