Dharnas over NSA charge on Bheem Army chief Chandrashekhar

THE BHEEM Army is staging dharnas demanding withdrawal of National Security Act (NSA) invoked recently against its chief Chandrashekhar and two others in connection with the violence in Saharanpur earlier this year.

Chandrashekhar, Shabbirpur village pradhan Shiv Kumar and Sonu, a local, are in judicial custody.

While Bheem Army members have been protesting in Ramnagar village since Saturday, Shiv Kumar’s wife Sompali and Sonu’s wife Rachna, along with members of the outfit, have been protesting at Ravidas Temple in Shabbirpur village since November 8.

Bheem Army’s Saharanpur zila pracharak, Tinku Kapil, said, “Some of the protestors are on hunger strike. On Sunday, Chandrashekhar’s mother Kamlesh Devi also staged dharna near her house at Chutmalpur village in Saharanpur on the same demand. She later withdrew the protest.”

